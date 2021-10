Nagpur: A thick blanket smoke along with mighty flames emanated from Shree Talkis in Kamptee, following a major fire incident in the wee hours of Thursday.

Though the exact reason behind the fire was not established by time of filing this report; materials worth lakh of rupees reportedly gutted in the incident.

Fire tenders from multiple Fire Stations were pressed into service. Following the hardcore efforts of Firemen, the fire was doused in couple of hours.

Watch video here: