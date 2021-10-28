Nagpur flyover collapse: Probe report to be out next week

Nagpur: The probe report into the collapse of a portion of under-construction Pardi flyover in Bharat Nagar, Kalamna will be out next week, confimed reliable sources after, an investigation team comprising three members reached the city from Delhi and inspected the spot of incident on Monday.

During their visit, the team members inquired project consultant, company involved in construction and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials in the case. The team gathered necessary documents and took pictures of the collapsed part of the bridge.

As per official sources of NHAI, the primary report of the investigation will be out next week. The final report will come out in one month. If anyone found to be involved in the collapse of the bride portion, strike action will be taken against him.

It is pertinent to mention that, a portion of under-construction Pardi flyover had collapsed on October 19.