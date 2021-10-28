31 goons nabbed with arms, weapons in special drive by Nagpur cops

Nagpur: After nabbing 66 drug addicts and peddlers in a special drive on Tuesday, City Police rounded up 31 hardcore criminals and seized arms and weapons from their possession on Wednesday. Police have launched the special drive to curb crime in the Second Capital.

During the drive, cops registered 30 offences under Arms Act and 31 goons were put behind the bars. According to police, the special drive against the criminals was conducted by five units of Crime Branch and Detection Branch of 33 police stations across the city from 6 pm to late in the night. The police have checked 227 history-sheeters during the drive. These persons have past records of possessing arms, police said.

Besides arresting criminals, the police also raided a gambling den in the Jaripatka area and arrested six gamblers. The gamblers are identified as Mahesh Talreja, Rajkuamar Sawlani, Kanhaiya Jaisinghani, Akash Badlani. Mohan Khanchandani and Kunal Thakurdas Jethwani managed to flee the spot during police action. Police have seized Rs 4.86 lakh cash during the raid.

An offence under provisions of Prevention of Gambling Act was registered at Jaripatka Police Station. The action was taken under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Joint CP Aswati Dorje, Addl CP Sunil Phulari, and DCP (Detection) Chinmay Pandit.