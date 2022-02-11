Video: Fire breaks out at Police Quarters in Gittikhadan

Nagpur: A major fire broke out a flat in Police Quarters located under Gittikhadan Police Station in the early hours of Friday. The flat belongs to PSI Rajesh Dhoble. Cop’s wife Vaishali was at the house when the incident occurred. Though, exact reason behind the fire could not the ascertained immediately; fortunately, no casualties reported in the incident.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rajendra Uchake said, “The Fire Department received a call at around 2 am. Acting swiftly on the inputs, three Fire Tenders were pressed into action. Following the hardcore efforts of the Firefighters, the fire was brought under control,” he said.

“By the time Fire Officials were on the spot, no causality or any sort of injuries reported in the incident,” the CFO clarified on the rumours of a death at the site.