Nagpur: Dummy candidate appears for MHADA exam

Nagpur: MIDC police have registered a case of fraud against a candidate who allegedly sent a dummy candidate for Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) exam on February 8.

The accused has been identified as Abhishek Sawant, resident of Beed.

According to police, an exam for senior and junior clerks for MHADA was organised recently.

Junior engineer of MHADA, Dilip Lambuse, was the appointed invigilator for the exam organised at a center in Central MIDC.

Lambuse suspected documents of Sawant and the person giving the exam

Following which he asked the person to show his identity proof. The candidate told Lambuse that his documents were in his vehicle and went outside to bring them.

However, the candidate fled the spot. Lambuse suspected that the candidate must be a dummy who had come give the exam in the name of

Sawant.