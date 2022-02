Nagpur: A moped Brone robber snatched away a cellphone worth Rs 12,000 from a youth in Yashodhara Nagar area on Wednesday night.

Dawn Keshavrao Bijewar (20), a resident of Sai Nagar, Wanjra, Majri, was returning home on his bicycle.

Around 9 pm, an unidentified man came on a moped and blocked Dawn on Kalamna Ring Road. He snatched his mobile phone worth Rs 12000 and fled the spot.

Yashodhara Nagar Police started investigation after registering a case under Section 392 of the IPC.