Video: Fake Apple AirPods racket busted in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a major crackdown, the cyber police in Nagpur have successfully dismantled a fake Apple AirPods selling racket that had been operating within the city, cops said on Tuesday. The racket was engaged in the sale of imitation AirPods, falsely branded under the renowned Apple company.

Acting on a tip-off, the Cyber Police launched a meticulously planned raid, leading to the confiscation of a substantial quantity of counterfeit AirPods with an estimated value of Rs 10 lakh. The operation, which unfolded at a local vendor’s store, revealed the extent to which the counterfeit products had permeated the market.

Advertisement

The seized counterfeit AirPods closely resembled the genuine Apple products, but upon inspection, their substandard quality became apparent. Consumers were being deceived into purchasing these imitation devices under the impression that they were acquiring genuine Apple merchandise.

Arun Dolas, Senior Police Inspector of the Cyber Crime Division, commented on the operation, “Our team has been tirelessly monitoring suspicious activities in the market. We are committed to safeguarding consumers from falling victim to such scams. We urge the public to remain cautious and purchase electronic devices only from authorized and reputable sources.”

Watch Video Here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement