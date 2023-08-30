Video: Man arrested for robbery at judge’s residence in Ambazari, Nagpur

Nagpur: A 26-year-old man, driven to crime due to addiction, has been apprehended for committing a theft at the residence of a judge in Ambazari area, here on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off obtained through rigorous investigation, the Ambazari Police have arrested the suspect who conducted the burglary within the judge’s house. The accused has been identified as Aniket Raut, aged 26.

According to authorities, the incident occurred when the judge, who resides at the quarters under the jurisdiction of Ambazari Police Station, went to his hometown to celebrate the Independence Day holiday on August 15, this year. Seizing the opportunity, an unidentified suspect broke into the judge’s residence and committed the theft.

Upon discovering the crime, the Ambazari Police swiftly launched an investigation and registered a case against the unknown perpetrator. Based on a confidential tip received late last night, the police managed to locate and apprehend the suspect. Aniket Raut was taken into custody and is currently under interrogation.

