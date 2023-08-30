Kabaddi contest held at Mauda to mark National Sports Day

Nagpur: In a spirited commemoration of the revered hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand’s birthday, observed as National Sports Day, a Kabaddi competition took place at the Janata High School and Junior College in Mauda. The event, organized by the Central Bureau of Communication under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, in collaboration with Janata High School and Junior College, Mauda, and Pratham Education Foundation, Mauda, was a testament to the enduring spirit of sportsmanship and the commitment to fostering young talents.

The proceedings commenced with a solemn Saraswati Puja, followed by the dignitaries adorning the image of Major Dhyan Chand with garlands and the lighting of the traditional lamp. To extend a warm welcome, a Tulsi plant was presented to the guests, encapsulating the reverence for nature’s grace.

The ceremony was graced by a distinguished panel of personalities, including Manohar Vairagade, the Principal of Janata Vidyalaya and Junior College, Deputy Divisional Officer Sanjay Pawar, Tehsildar Dhananjay Deshmukh, and Police Inspector of Mauda Nagarle. Also present were Vice Principals Anil Meshram and Madhukar Babare, Supervisor Namdev Tambade, Madam Nandita Nagwad from the Pratham Education Centre, Shashin Rai from the Central Bureau of Communications’ Field Office, and Deputy Director of the Letter Notification Office.

The highlight of the event was a spirited Kabaddi competition, with participation from six boys’ teams and six girls’ teams from local schools. The competition showcased the budding talent and enthusiasm of these young athletes. Evidently, the dedication and hard work put into their training were on full display.

The victors of the Kabaddi competition were rewarded with sportswear, shields, and gold medals. The runners-up received silver medals, and all participants were honoured with certificates, recognizing their spirited involvement and contribution to the event.

Principal Manohar Vairagade underscored the pivotal role of such initiatives in nurturing students’ comprehensive development. He highlighted the significance of sports as an integral part of education, advocating that every student should actively engage in sports for holistic growth.

The competition was officiated by a team of referees, including Sanjay Rathod, Meenakshi Nirvan-Kaner, Purushyattam Dhage, and Deepak Gawande. The seamless coordination and unbiased judgment demonstrated by these referees contributed to the event’s overall success.

Meenakshi Nirvana-Kaner assumed the role of moderator, orchestrating the proceedings with poise and ensuring the event’s smooth flow. Purushottam Dhage concluded the festivities by extending a heartfelt vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all involved parties, participants, and attendees for contributing to the event’s grandeur.

