Video: Failed to break ATM, two juvenile rob nearby mobile store in Sakardhara, Nagpur

Nagpur: In a startling incident, two juvenile delinquents under the jurisdiction of Sakardara Police Station attempted to break into ATM, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. Failing in their initial endeavor, the suspects resorted to steal nearby mobile store, causing significant damage to property.

Upon receiving prompt information about the incident, Sakardara Police swiftly swung into action, initiating a comprehensive investigation. Thanks to the vigilance of CCTV cameras in the vicinity, law enforcement was able to identify and apprehend the suspects, ensuring a rapid response to the escalating situation.

The two young offenders, now in police custody, are facing charges related to their destructive spree. A case has been formally filed against them, and authorities are diligently pursuing further leads in the ongoing investigation.

