Nagpur turns Venice of Vidarbha : Thunderous downpour leaves city flooded

Nagpur.

A relentless downpour, accompanied by nerve-wracking thunder and lightning, battered Nagpur throughout Friday night, leaving several neighborhoods submerged in floodwaters. The relentless downpour has left many areas in the city submerged, causing widespread havoc and distress among residents. The streets turned into pools in many areas where boats were pushed into service to evacuate the stranded people to safer places. The vehicles on many roads remained drowned.



The railway tracks at Nagpur railway got completely filled upto the platforms leading to delay and cancellation of many trains. The areas near Shankar Nagar, Ambazari and Corporation Colony are reported to have been completely submerged.

Areas severely affected by the flooding include Airport Square, Sitabuldi, Dharampeth, Mahal, Itwari, Sadar, Mekosabagh, and numerous others.

Most of the schools remained shut on account of water logging in many areas.



Ambazari lake witnessed an unprecedented overflow while the overflowing nullahs and Nag river have reached alarming levels, exacerbating the flood situation in low lying areas.

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for continued heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours. Residents residing in low-lying areas have been strongly advised to evacuate to safer locations and remain indoors to ensure their safety.



The incessant rain and flooding have disrupted daily life, leading to transportation woes, power outages, and damage to property.

Local authorities are urging citizens to exercise extreme caution, cooperate with emergency services, and stay updated on weather alerts and advisories. The situation is evolving, and the city remains on high alert as it braces for further heavy rainfall over the coming days.

