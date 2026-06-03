Video-Ensaara Metropark Residents Feel Cheated as Road Work Drags On

Nagpur: The long-pending road connecting Ghogli Main Road to Ensaara Metropark has once again come under scrutiny after recent rainfall exposed the poor condition of the unfinished stretch. Despite construction work being underway for nearly six months, the project remains incomplete, leaving residents to navigate muddy roads, potholes, and waterlogged sections on a daily basis.

The issue has become a major concern for residents of Ensaara Metropark and nearby housing developments in the rapidly growing Besa–Pipla corridor. Many homeowners who invested their life savings in the area say they feel misled by promises of better infrastructure and connectivity made during the purchase of their flats.

“Developers showcased modern living, excellent connectivity, and future growth prospects. However, after moving in, residents are forced to deal with broken roads and poor civic infrastructure,” several locals told Nagpur Today.

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According to residents, even a brief spell of rain is enough to turn the road into a muddy and hazardous stretch. Water accumulates at multiple locations due to incomplete construction and inadequate drainage arrangements. The situation has become particularly dangerous for two-wheeler riders, with several minor accidents reportedly occurring in recent weeks.

The Besa-Pipla region has witnessed significant residential growth over the past few years, with thousands of families moving into newly developed apartment complexes. However, residents argue that infrastructure development has failed to keep pace with the rapid expansion of housing projects.

Many homebuyers say they chose the area believing that roads, drainage systems, and public amenities would improve alongside residential development. Instead, they now find themselves struggling with daily commuting challenges, especially during the monsoon season.

The unfinished Ghogli-Ensaara Metropark road serves nearly 900 residents and is an important link for school-going children, office commuters, emergency services, and local businesses. With the monsoon intensifying, locals fear that conditions could worsen significantly if immediate action is not taken.

Residents have urged the concerned contractor and local authorities to expedite the pending work and ensure proper road construction before heavy rains arrive. They have also warned that continued delays could lead to public protests and demonstrations.

As Nagpur continues to expand towards the Besa-Pipla belt, citizens say infrastructure development must keep pace with real estate growth. For many families who invested in their dream homes, the current state of the roads has become a symbol of unfulfilled promises and growing frustration.

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