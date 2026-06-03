Rain exposes shabby work of Ghogli-Ensaara Metropark Road in Nagpur

Nagpur: The crucial road connecting Ghogli Main Road to the Ensaara Metropark area in Nagpur has become a source of frustration and hardship for residents, as construction work that began nearly six months ago remains incomplete. Recent light showers have exposed the poor condition of the unfinished stretch, leaving the road riddled with mud, potholes and waterlogged patches, raising serious concerns over public safety and administrative negligence.

The issue has been highlighted by Nagpur Today, which brought the plight of local residents and the condition of the road to the attention of the authorities. However, despite repeated concerns being raised, the project remains unfinished, triggering growing anger among residents who continue to face daily inconvenience.

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According to local residents, the contractor entrusted with the road construction project has allegedly left the work incomplete, resulting in poor drainage and the accumulation of rainwater across the stretch. Even a brief spell of rain was enough to transform the route into a muddy and slippery track, making travel difficult for motorists and pedestrians alike.

The deteriorating condition of the road has particularly affected two-wheeler riders. Locals claim that several motorists have already slipped and met with accidents due to the uneven surface, potholes and muddy patches. With the monsoon season approaching, residents fear that the situation could worsen significantly if immediate corrective measures are not undertaken.

The road serves as a vital lifeline for nearly 900 residents living in the area. Every day, people depend on the route to travel to workplaces, schools, colleges, markets and healthcare facilities. However, the incomplete construction has turned what should be a key connectivity corridor into a safety hazard.

Residents have expressed disappointment over what they describe as the authorities’ failure to ensure the timely completion of an important public infrastructure project. Many believe the prolonged delay reflects poor project monitoring and a lack of accountability on the part of the contractor and concerned civic agencies.

Citizens have now urged the Nagar Panchayat administration to immediately complete the pending construction work and undertake necessary repairs before the monsoon intensifies. They have also demanded measures to improve drainage and prevent waterlogging along the stretch.

Warning of growing public resentment, local residents have cautioned that if concrete action is not taken soon, they will be forced to launch a protest movement to press for their demands.

With the rainy season setting in, residents say the administration must treat the issue as a matter of urgency. They fear that continued neglect could lead to more accidents, greater inconvenience and further deterioration of the road, making life increasingly difficult for hundreds of families who rely on the route every day.

As public frustration mounts, residents are hoping that the concerns repeatedly highlighted by Nagpur Today and local citizens will finally prompt authorities to take swift corrective action before the situation develops into a full-blown civic crisis.

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