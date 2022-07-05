Video: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis receives rousing welcome in Nagpur

Advertisement

Fadnavis reached Nagpur at 10 am at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport. BJP volunteers were present at the airport in large numbers to greet their leader.

Fadnavis garland the statue of Dr Hedgewar at Hedgewar Square near airport. He, then proceeded towards Trikoni Park, Dharampeth in a scooter and car rally. Every square on his path had decoration. The roads were riddled with hoardings welcoming Fadnavis. BJP has already put hoardings on display at various squares.

Senior BJP leaders like Chandrashekhar Bawankule, State General Secretary; Dr Vikas Mahatme, Rajya Sabha Member; Ajay Sancheti, ex- Rajya Sabha Member; Krishna Khopde, Vikas Kumbhare, Mohan Mate, Ramdas Ambatkar, Sameer Meghe, Tekchand Savarkar and others were prominently present on this occasion.

