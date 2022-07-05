Carry your visa hard copy while travelling from Chennai airport

Advertisement
The Chennai airport has instructed all the passengers traveling outside the country to carry hard copies of their visas.
“As per the latest MHA guidelines, Foreign Visa copy of all the Indian nationals departing from India should be scanned in the immigration counters at all the ICPs. Hence, carrying hard copies of foreign visa by Indian passport holders has been made mandatory by the Govt of India,” the Chennai airport authority said in a statement.
” Henceforth, all Indian Passengers (excluding the sticker visas which are pasted in the Passport) departing from Chennai International Airport should compulsorily carry a hardcopy of the visa and the same may be produced to the Immigration officers at the airport.,” it stated.
