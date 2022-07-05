Tricky trend: Sharing of Non-Consensual Intimate Images in public is growing alarmingly!!

Advertisement

NCII, the act of taking or sharing an intimate photo or video without a person’s consent, is becoming increasingly common. Shying away from reporting such incidents exacerbates the growing threat, PI Phatangare mentioned.

“Sharing of NCII often is a consequence of a sour relationship. People often turn to such dirty tactics to seek revenge or siphon off money, mostly using fake IDs. Only a fraction of such incidents are reported to cops — social stigma being the main reason — this adds to woes in this tricky situation,” said PI Cyber adding that, “Nagpur Cyber Police are spreading awareness among citizens so that they could approach us.”

On the recent controversial video clip of a couple engaged in sexual act on hotel window — which Nagpur Today revealed that didn’t belong to Nagpur based hotel — PI Phatangare said that, “People need to be more responsible while sharing anything on social media platforms. Sharing rumours and fake news could land you in trouble,” he said.

Notably, the 37-seconds-long clip containing sexual content was circulated on various social media platforms. The claims were made that the video was of one of the prominent Nagpur based hotels on Wardha Road. However, when Nagpur Today dug deeper into the matter, the claim of WhatsApp forwards and social media captions turned hoax!

“Admins of WhatsApp Group should be responsible for any sensitive picture or video in the group.

They should act swiftly if any objectionable post is being shared on their watch. Under such circumstances cops have to reverse trace the origin of the post,” PI Phatangare said.

Shubham Nagdeve

