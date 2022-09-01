Video: Drunk driver rams Bolero into barricades at Aath Rasta Chowk

Advertisement

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed at Aath Rasta Chowk on Thursday night after a drunk driver reportedly rammed Bolero into barricades. Fortunately, no one got in the incident. The incident reported under Bajaj Nagar Police Station.

According to police sources, the accused driver was intoxicated and heading towards Aath Rasta Chowk with heavy speed. While making a turn, he lost control over the vehicle and rammed it into a barricade. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Advertisement

Bajaj Nagar cops have booked the accused driver and probing further.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement