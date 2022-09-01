Love birds end life on rail track near Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Two young lovebirds committed suicide by jumping from the running train near Gumgaon under Hingna Police Station, here on Thursday. Cops are yet to identified the body.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 8 am. Both the deceased appeared to be in their early 20s. Cops are going through missing complaints from nearby Police Station to establish the identities of the deceased.

Hingna Police, in the meantime, have sent the body for autopsy and registered a case of accidental death in this connection.

