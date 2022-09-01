Nagpur Court acquits six accused of killing bookie over cricket betting for ‘lack of evidence’

Advertisement

Nagpur: District and Sessions Court here on Thursday, acquitted six men accused of killing a cricket bookie for ‘lack of evidence’.

Additional Sessions Judge P B Ghuge acquitted accused Shrikant Thorat, Rajesh Maske, Raju Shende, Roshan Mohite, Ashish Kale and Rahul Ganvir in the Sheetal Raut murder case.

Raut was a bookie. The accused men had lost Rs 10 lakh in bettings. Raut was seeking money from them. This attributed in spat between them. On December 15, 2014, all the accused reportedly killed Raut in Hudkeshwar area. Hudkeshwar cops then establish the role of all the accused and nabbed them. All were lodged in Nagpur Central Jail.

During the hearing of this case, Government Prosecutor examined 25 witnesses. Adv Avinash Gupta and Adv R K Tiwari represented accused in this connection. After hearing both the sides, the court acquitted all the accused for ‘lack of evidence’.

Adv Uday Dable, Adv Chetan Thakur, Adv Nitin Wasey represented accused.

