    Published On : Sat, May 15th, 2021

    Video: Dr Sudhir Bhave discusses various precautionary measures for anxious parents on how to tackle 3rd wave of Coronavirus?

    Nagpur: While the second wave of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) has exposed the health infrastructure of the country, experts have already predicted the dawn of third Covid wave which could prove fatal for the children.

    Following the prediction, while the Government has started the preparations accordingly, the news has raised anxiety of the parents.

    In a bid to provide some respite to parents, Nagpur Today spoke to renowned psychiatrist Dr Sudhir Bhave to seek his expert advice on such anxiety issues.

    Watch video here:


