    Published On : Sat, May 22nd, 2021

    Video: DCP Lohit Matani acts tough on Varsha Wine Shop for violating Covid norms, asks NMC to seal the shop

    Nagpur: Cracking down upon the unlawful functioning of liquor selling activities during the pandemic, Zone 3 Police led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lohit Matani on Saturday has asked officials of Nagpur Municipal Corporation to seal Varsha Wine Shop for repeatedly violating Covid norms. DCP Matani has also asked Excise Department to review the stock of Varsha Wine Shop.

    DCP Matani personally trapped the owners and employees of Varsha Wine Shop following repeated complaints that the shop was selling liqour from his shop violating covid norms.

     


