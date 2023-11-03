Video: Crime Branch Unit 1 busts Tamil Nadu gang stealing mobile, laptops from Nagpur households; goods worth Rs 16 lakh recovered

Nagpur: The Unit 1 of Nagpur Crime Branch has busted a Tamil Nadu gang involved in stealing of mobile phones and laptops. Beside arresting three accused identified as Jagdeeshan Majichinnay Panjhani (32), Vyankatesh Shankar (35) and Godhandhan Ranggar Munuswami (22) cops have solved 12 offences and recovered goods worth Rs 16 lakh from the accused persons.

The accused trio had targeted various houses under Ranapratap Nagar Police Station, MIDC Police Station, Ganeshpeth Police Station, Sakkardara Police Station, Hudkeshwar Police Station, Yashodhara Nagar Police Station, Ajni Police Station, Gittikhadan Police Station, New Kamptee Police Station and Sonegaon Police Station over the period of time.

Following investigating a matter registered with Ranapratap Nagar Police Station, the Unit 1 of Crime Branch made the breakthrough and nabbed the accused involved with the crime.

Watch Video here:

