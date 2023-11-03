‘Satta’ den raided, two cricket bookies arrested in Nagpur

Nagpur: Unit-03 of Nagpur Crime Branch raided a ‘satta’ den in the Kalamna area and caught two bookies red-handed when they were accepting bets on a Cricket World Cup match being played between New Zealand and South Africa on Wednesday.

Cops seized a smart TV, eight mobile phones, calculators, extension box and a note sheet collectively worth over Rs 1.51 lakh from them. Identified as Ashfaq Ansar Ehsan Ansari (35) and Javed Khan Yusuf Khan (36), the accused are the residents of Mominpura.

Acting on a tip off, a team of Crime Branch Unit-03 raided Arshad Plastics, Plot No 43, Reliance Cooperative Housing Society, Wanjra. A case under Sections 4 and 5 of the Gambling Act was registered against the accused bookies at Kalamna Police Station.

The raid was conducted by PI Mukund M Thakre, PSI Madhukar Kathoke, PSI Balaram Zadokar, ASIs Satish Pande, and Dashrath Mishra, HCs Santosh Thakur and Vijay Srivas and others under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Additional CP (Crime) Sandeep Patil and DCP (Detection) Mummaka Sudarshan.

