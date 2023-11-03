Grim scenario: Nagpur saw 1,080 road mishaps, 310 fatalities in 2022: Ministry study

Nagpur: Nagpur, known as the Second Capital of Maharashtra, experienced a significant rise in road accidents in 2022, as revealed by a comprehensive study conducted by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. This report provides a detailed analysis of the road accidents in Nagpur during the year 2022, highlighting the number of accidents, fatalities, injuries, and the factors contributing to these incidents.

In 2022, Nagpur witnessed a total of 1,080 road accidents, representing an 11% increase from the previous year when there were 958 accidents. This surge in accidents resulted in a considerable human toll. The road accidents in 2022 claimed the lives of 310 individuals and left 1,131 persons injured. This is a stark increase compared to 268 fatalities and 1,131 injuries reported in 2021. Fortunately, none of the accidents were attributed to weather conditions such as rain or fog.

Interestingly, 1,048 of these accidents occurred on straight roads with seemingly smooth traffic. These accounted for the highest number of accidents in the city. Curved roads contributed to only three accidents, while bridges reported 28 accidents, and steep grade roads saw one accident.

Four-arm junctions were identified as more accident-prone, with 54 accidents, resulting in six fatalities and 61 injuries. T-junctions and roundabout junctions had significantly fewer accidents, while staggered and Y-junctions reported no accidents. Junctions with traffic signals were also relatively unsafe, with 47 accidents, claiming seven lives. In contrast, police-controlled junctions and uncontrolled junctions appeared to be safer.

Speeding vehicles were a significant concern, contributing to 67 accidents, which led to 31 fatalities and 48 injuries. Additionally, 17 accidents were attributed to driving under the influence of liquor, resulting in four fatalities and 22 injuries.

Driving on the wrong side of the road emerged as a dangerous trend, causing 28 accidents, eight fatalities, and 34 injuries.

Two-wheeler riders were the most accident-prone category, accounting for 641 accidents and 174 fatalities. Pedestrians were involved in 274 accidents, resulting in 95 fatalities. Auto-rickshaws were associated with 20 accidents and two fatalities, while four-wheelers contributed to 71 accidents and 21 fatalities. Truckers and bus accidents led to 14 and 6 accidents, claiming the lives of four and two individuals, respectively.

The substantial increase in road accidents in Nagpur in 2022, compared to the previous year, raises concerns about road safety. The analysis highlights several key contributing factors, including accidents on straight roads, four-arm junctions, speeding, and two-wheeler riders. Addressing these issues through targeted safety measures and awareness campaigns is essential to reduce road accidents and save lives in the Second Capital of Maharashtra.

