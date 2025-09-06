Video: “Come Back Soon Next Year”: Maharashtra Bids Farewell to Lord Ganesha

Nagpur: After ten days of devotion, celebration, and joy, devotees across Maharashtra are bidding farewell to their beloved Lord Ganesha today with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!” (O Lord Ganesha, come back soon next year!).

From Mumbai to Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, and other cities, elaborate processions and immersion rituals are underway. Civic authorities have arranged artificial ponds for eco-friendly immersion, while lakes, riversides, and beaches are under strict police and municipal vigilance. Thousands of officers, municipal workers, and volunteers have been deployed to ensure smooth and safe celebrations.

The farewell processions are marked with the beats of dhol-tasha, the rhythm of lezim dances, and dazzling firework displays. Large public mandals are leading grand processions, while households are preparing to immerse idols in emotional family gatherings.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

For the past ten days, devotees have offered daily prayers, aartis, hymns, and devotional songs to Lord Ganesha. Today, as they part with their deity, eyes well up with tears even as lips chant the hopeful call for his return next year.

The immersion day is not just about festivity—it is a blend of faith, emotion, and tradition. From children to elders, everyone participates with heartfelt devotion, eagerly awaiting Lord Ganesha’s arrival again next year.

Across the state, one chant echoes in unison:

“Ganpati Bappa Morya… Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!”