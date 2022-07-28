Video: Civet Cat enters house in Nagpur, rescued safely

Advertisement

Nagpur : A family living in Corporation Colony, Gandhi Nagar woke up to a shock on Thursday after a Civet Cat was found roaming inside their house. The baffled family members subsequently dialed volunteers of Wildlife Welfare Society (WWS).

Sahil Sharnagat, Nitish Bhandakkar, Kushwant Ganorkar, Akash Meshram, Gaurag Waikar from WWS approached the house and rescued the Civet Cat.

Watch video here:

