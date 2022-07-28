Man booked for sexually exploiting girl, impregnating her on marriage pretext

Advertisement

Nagpur: Gittikhadan Police booked a young man for allegedly sexually exploiting a girl and impregnating her on marriage pretext.

Identified as Hemant Manohar Meshram (29), the accused is a resident of Shubham Colony, Lohara bypass, Yavatmal. In her complaint to the police, the 29-year-old victim stated that she and the accused Hemant were college mates.

The accused Hemant befriended her on Facebook. They started chatting regularly on WhatsApp. He then developed an amorous relationship with her. Hemant came to Nagpur and met her in college. He then took her to his friend’s room in Gittikhadan area and established physical relationship from April 21 by promising to tie the nuptial knot with her. As she conceived, she told Hemant about it. He asked her to terminate the pregnancy by consuming pills and later refused to marry her.

On the basis of the victim’s complaint, Gittikhadan police registered a case under Section 376(2)(N) of the Indian Penal Code against Hemant Meshram. Further investigations are underway.

