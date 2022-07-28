Noble cause: NMC gives lease of life to 150-year-old Banyan tree near Gorewada

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Garden Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) gave a new lease of life to a 150-year-old Banyan tree that was uprooted due to thunderstorms in the month of May. The team of Garden Department replanted the age-old tree at Government Quarters area near Gorewada lake.

On May 24 this year, due to strong winds, uprooting of a large number of trees was reported throughout Nagpur city. This 150- year-old tree was also among them. The circumference of this age old tree is 17 feet. Keeping the age of the tree in mind, the Garden Department decided to restore it. According to the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B, the Garden Superintendent Amol Chourpagar and his team took up the challenge of restoring the tree. The team first axed all the branches of the fallen tree.

The height of the tree was 20 feet above the root. The Garden Department dug up a 25 feet wide and 12 feet deep pit with the help of an excavator. The team took full care to ensure the successful replantation of the tree and its survival. The pit was sterilised first and then soil and fertiliser were added for its proper growth. The department easily transplanted the tree without the support of any crane as the balance of the tree was gradually tilted towards the pit while cutting the branches of the tree.

After replanting the tree, special efforts were made by the Garden Department to provide the necessary manure and soil for the survival of the tree. As per the advice of V M Illorkar, Head, Forestry Department, Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth, the Garden Department applied manure and other medicinal items for the development of roots. As per his advice, four pipes were laid around the tree. One pipe will provide water during summer season and the remaining three supply the ‘growth hormones’ required for the growth of the plant.

After this complete procedure, the tree has started surviving. The Municipal Commissioner appreciated the efforts of the Garden Department for this noble cause.

