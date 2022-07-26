Video: Youth Congress members burn empty car at GPO Square in Nagpur, creates panic

Advertisement

Nagpur: Panic grips GPO Square on Tuesday, after members of Youth Congress resorted to arson to protest Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) action against Congress party’s interim President, Sonia Gandhi.

Notably, Sonia Gandhi appeared again before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for the second round of questioning in connection to the National Herald money laundering case. Team led by Additional Director Monika Sharma is reportedly questioning Gandhi.

To oppose this action, while senior Congress leaders staged a ‘Satyagraha’ protest at Samvidhan Square, members of Youth Congress burned a WagonR car.

The incident, in the busy GPO Square of Civil Lines area created panic among commuters. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media. Acting swiftly on the input, the squad of Sadar Police and Fire Department rushed to the spot. While the Fire Department doused the flames, cops cleared the traffic.

