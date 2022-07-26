Dont Worry Nagpurians !!! Your Tap Water from Kanhan WTP is Safe & Clear

Advertisement

No Fly ash in Tap water…

Nagpur: Despite Fly ash slurry from Khaperkhera Thermal Power station (KTPS) coming into Kolar tributary of Kanhan river, however Nagpur Municipal Corporation & Orange City Water is taking all precautionary steps to ensure safe & clean water at the taps of North, East & parts of South Nagpur areas.

Contrary to the claims by an NGO’s & some section of media there is no amount of Fly Ash contaminated water supplied to the Nagpur city from Kanhan Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

Kanhan WTP supplies tap water to 28 ESR’s in 4 zones of AsiNagar zone, Neharu Nagar zone, Satranjipura zone & Lakadganj zone.



It is true that there is continuous flow of Fly ash slurry from Khaperkheda Thermal Power station (KTPS) into Kolar tributary of Kanhan river on the upstream of the Kanhan WTP intake wells.

It is also true that fly ash contamination in the river water cannot be removed by treatment at water treatment Plant.

However, OCW-NMC has been pumping absolute potable water to residents of Nagpur city. To ensure that good quality water in accordance with statutory norms , the operations from the affected Intake wells (due to fly ash contamination) on the right bank of the Kanhan river has been suspended since it was first observed i.e since 10th of July,2022.

The Kanhan Water Treatment Plant(WTP) is operational with the left bank intake well pumps only. With partial pumping the daily pumping from the city is 30-35 MLD less than normal.





The lifting of river water from the right bank intake well will resume only after the river water is absolutely free of fly ash contamination.

As the intensity of rainfall has increased in last two days i.e since 23rd July morning the overflow of fly ash slurry from the Khaperkhera Thermal Power station(KTPS) has also increased. The excess flow of fly ash slurry was evident at the waregaon overflow point as one can witness the drain full of fly ash slurry flowing into the Kolar river which ultimately meets the Kanhan river.

This has resulted in the visible Fly ash again flowing in the Kanhan river near Kanhan water Treatment Intake wells.

If the volume of fly Ash keeps increasing in the river then Pumping from Kanhan WTP will have to be suspended again *resulting is water crisis* in the East parts of North and South Nagpur city.

But water supply that has been done from Kanhan WTP is safe, clean and clear.



