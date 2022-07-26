Buzzing menace: Mosquito sting leaves Nagpurians in itchy misery as city invaded by swarms

Advertisement

Nagpur: Mosquito menace is making life miserable in the Second Capital City of Maharashtra. Nagpurians are struggling to face the raging mosquito invasion. The ordeal repeats every year and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is also found in sound sleep leaving the citizens in itchy misery.

Nagpurians are facing a kind of music and spending sleepless nights. The buzzing music of swarms of mosquitoes has invaded Orange City. All remedial devices — repellants and sprays — of branded companies are making a brisk sale. Hospitals and clinics too have been swarmed, not by mosquitoes but by patients with different fevers. Virtually no place has been left infested by the disease-breeding species turning the scenario grim.

Open nullahs and garbage piles seen across the city are the main breeding grounds for mosquitoes. With no action being taken for years on the part of NMC, the mosquito menace carries on, said a citizen baring the bite marks on his face. The mosquito population has surged since the first rains lashed the city in June last week, but the NMC has miserably failed in checking the menace. Neither anti-larva spray nor fogging has been done in several localities. The result is ominous. There is no letup from the mosquito menace in almost all areas of the city. Big garbage piles, choked drains and stagnant water can be seen in various city areas which usually serve as a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

With this awful situation, the risk of getting infected with dreaded diseases — malaria, dengue, chikungunya — has increased manifold and the hapless citizens are looking to the babus of Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Health Department of State Government for a relief.

Despite yearly outbreaks of Dengue, Malaria, and Chikungunya, people at large have a careless attitude towards this menace. People expect NMC, particularly health authorities, to deal with the problem. If steps are not taken to accelerate the drive, the mosquito menace can pose a big problem in the coming days.

