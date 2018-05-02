Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Mar 7th, 2020

    Video: BVG employees gherao Kukreja for payment of salaries

    Nagpur: NMC’s Health Committee Charman Virendra Kukreja was left red-faced as hundreds of employees of M/s BVG India Ltd, a firm contracted to collect door-to-door household waste, reached his house on Saturday for their various demands. The main demand of the agitating employees is payment of current and pending salary dues.

    The gheraoed Kukreja, however, made it clear that the salary issue comes under BVG and not Health Committee Chairman or NMC administration. Upset by Kukreja’s reply, the BVG employees marched to the Headquarters of NMC in Civil Lines. But since they were not aware of State Government’s decision on 5-day work week, making Saturdays also holidays, the employees found NMC offices locked.

    Talking to Nagpur Today, the NMC administration said that salaries of all BVG employees will be deposited in their bank accounts. BVG has informed the concerned banks in this regard. When this information reached the agitating employees, they ended their agitation and returned to work.

