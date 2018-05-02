Constable dies of heart attack at Jaripatka Police Station

Nagpur: A police constable attached to DB Squad of Jaripatka Police Station reportedly died due to a cardiac arrest while on duty on Friday night.

The deceased constable has been identified as Sanjay Raysane.

According to reports, after completing his shift, Raysane was standing in the police station vicinity when he suddenly fainted and collapsed. Though other police personnel carried him and tried to revive him but in vain. He was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital where doctor pronounced him brought dead.