Booty worth Rs 6.20 lakh stolen from two houses in Pratap Nagar, Gittikhadan

Nagpur: Booty worth Rs 6.20 lakh stolen in two-house-breaking incidents in Pratap Nagar and Gittikhadan police areas. The thefts took place when the house owners, both senior citizens, had gone out of station.

In the first incident, the complainant Arun Jairam Akhuj (72), resident of Plot No. 206, Priyadarshini Nagar, Trimurti Nagar, along with family had gone to Hinganghat on March 4 for attending a marriage. Between March 4 and 6, unidentified miscreants broke open lock of main door and decamped with gold-silver ornaments worth Rs 3.33 lakh and cash Rs 15,000 kept in steel almirah at Arun’s bedroom.

Pratap Nagar PSI Kendre, based on Arun Akhuj’s compliant, registered a case under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC and searching for the burglars.

Similarly, a resident of Plot No. 88, Gulshan Colony, Gittikhadan, Vidya Ratan Puri (83) had gone to her son’s place in Mumbai on February 25. However, when Vidya returned to Nagpur on March 5 morning, she found latch of main door broken. On inspection, she found gold ornaments, two toy pistols, 3 bashmina shawls, one Titan watch, DVR, cash Rs 50,000 stolen by unidentified miscreants. The collective of staolen valuables is Rs 2.70 lakh.

Gittikhadan PSI M J Rathod, acting Vidya’s complaint, booked the unidentified burglars under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC and searching for them.