Video: BJP MLA Savarkar, Cong leader Bhoyar fight in Kedar’s presence in Kamptee

Nagpur: Unruly scenes were witnssed as two leaders of BJP and Congress indulged in war of words in the presence of Sunil Kedar, the Maharashtra Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, Sports and Youth Welfare during an official meeting held at Kampee on Monday, June 14.

The bitter wordy duel between BJP MLA from Kamptee Tekchand Savarkar and Congress leader Suresh Bhoyar was caught on tape leaving the Minister red-faced.

During the meeting, Bhoyar reportedly hurled abuses on Savarkar over an issue triggering the war of words. In the video, the angry Savarkar could be seen rushing towards Bhoyar menacingly. Supporters of both Bhoyar and Savarkar stopped the leaders in an attempt to calm them. The Minister Sunil Kedar found himself helpless during the bitter fight.

It could not be ascertained for what purpose or on which issue the meeting was being held.

Details are awaited.