Sister-brother duo, aged 10 & 7, drown in nallah while chasing a hen in Hingna

Nagpur: In a heart-rending incident, a sister-brother duo, both aged 10 and 7 respectively, lost their lives when they fell into a swolen nallah and drowned while chasing a hen in Amgaon-Deoli vilage, Hingna Tehsil of Nagpur District.

The deceased have been identified as Arushi Namedo Raut (10) and Abhishek Namdeo Raut (7), both residents of Amgaon-Deoli vilage in Nagpur district. According to reports, both the siblings were missing since Sunday night. A complaint in this regard was lodged with Hingna police. Namdeo Raut along with villagers had launched a frantic search for the two kids since Monday morning. During the search, cloths and chappals of the two children were found lying near a nallah. Subsequently, Hingna police were alerted about the development.

A team of police, along with some fishermen, started searching for the kids. Police succeeded in tracing bodies of Arushi and Abhishek from the nallah. A pall of gloom prevailed in the village soon after finding the bodies. Cops sent the bodies for post-mortem and started invsetigations.

According to the possibilities putforth by the villagers, both Arushi and Abhishek might have gone towards the nallah while chasing a hen. After reaching the nallah, both kids might have tempted to catch fish and got drowned tragically. However, the cops have refused to confirm the theory.