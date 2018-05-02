    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jun 14th, 2021

    Sister-brother duo, aged 10 & 7, drown in nallah while chasing a hen in Hingna

    Nagpur: In a heart-rending incident, a sister-brother duo, both aged 10 and 7 respectively, lost their lives when they fell into a swolen nallah and drowned while chasing a hen in Amgaon-Deoli vilage, Hingna Tehsil of Nagpur District.

    The deceased have been identified as Arushi Namedo Raut (10) and Abhishek Namdeo Raut (7), both residents of Amgaon-Deoli vilage in Nagpur district. According to reports, both the siblings were missing since Sunday night. A complaint in this regard was lodged with Hingna police. Namdeo Raut along with villagers had launched a frantic search for the two kids since Monday morning. During the search, cloths and chappals of the two children were found lying near a nallah. Subsequently, Hingna police were alerted about the development.

    A team of police, along with some fishermen, started searching for the kids. Police succeeded in tracing bodies of Arushi and Abhishek from the nallah. A pall of gloom prevailed in the village soon after finding the bodies. Cops sent the bodies for post-mortem and started invsetigations.

    According to the possibilities putforth by the villagers, both Arushi and Abhishek might have gone towards the nallah while chasing a hen. After reaching the nallah, both kids might have tempted to catch fish and got drowned tragically. However, the cops have refused to confirm the theory.

    Trending In Nagpur
    क्रीडामंत्री सुनील केदारांच्या तालुका आढावा सभेत रंगला राजकीय अखाडा
    क्रीडामंत्री सुनील केदारांच्या तालुका आढावा सभेत रंगला राजकीय अखाडा
    Sister-brother duo, aged 10 & 7, drown in nallah while chasing a hen in Hingna
    Sister-brother duo, aged 10 & 7, drown in nallah while chasing a hen in Hingna
    Video: BJP MLA Savarkar, Cong leader Bhoyar fight in Kedar’s presence in Kamptee
    Video: BJP MLA Savarkar, Cong leader Bhoyar fight in Kedar’s presence in Kamptee
    Organ donations save 7 lives, provide vision to 3 persons in Nagpur within 72 hrs
    Organ donations save 7 lives, provide vision to 3 persons in Nagpur within 72 hrs
    एन.वी.सी.सी. ने महामहिम राज्यपाल श्री भगतसिंहजी कोश्यारी से व्यापारियों की आर्थिक सहायता के लिये किया निवेदन
    एन.वी.सी.सी. ने महामहिम राज्यपाल श्री भगतसिंहजी कोश्यारी से व्यापारियों की आर्थिक सहायता के लिये किया निवेदन
    Nagpur CP to organise ‘Special Grievances Redressal Day’ on June 17 in city
    Nagpur CP to organise ‘Special Grievances Redressal Day’ on June 17 in city
    Waste collection work crippled in Nagpur as BVG workers go on strike
    Waste collection work crippled in Nagpur as BVG workers go on strike
    Parents stage protest in Nagpur, demand 50% cut in schools fees
    Parents stage protest in Nagpur, demand 50% cut in schools fees
    ‘Explosive act’: Youth builds bomb, takes it to Police Station sending cops into a tizzy
    ‘Explosive act’: Youth builds bomb, takes it to Police Station sending cops into a tizzy
    नए SP के चयन को लेकर सत्तापक्ष में उठापठक
    नए SP के चयन को लेकर सत्तापक्ष में उठापठक
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145