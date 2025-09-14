Video: Nagpur Bajrang Dal Protests ‘Indecent’ Promotion of Dholida Garba; Organizers Issue Apology

Nagpur: A recent promotional reel for the upcoming Dholida Garba Utsav has sparked controversy after it portrayed the event as a popular spot for boys and girls to meet, with a clear implication towards dating.

The Bajrang Dal strongly objected to the portrayal, calling it an insult to cultural and religious sentiments. Members of the group staged protests against the organizers, demanding an apology.

Following the backlash, the event organizers released a video statement apologizing for the promotional content and assured that the reel has been taken down. They also clarified that the intention was not to hurt sentiments but to attract a wider audience.

The incident has reignited debate around commercialization of traditional festivals and the fine line between modern marketing and cultural sensitivity.