Video: Bulls Lock Horns in Nagpur: 30-Minute Traffic Chaos at Gittikhadan

Nagpur: Nagpur witnessed a dramatic street spectacle this evening when two massive bulls locked horns in the middle of the busy Gittikhadan area, bringing traffic to a grinding halt for nearly 30 minutes.

The unusual showdown unfolded near a fuel station during peak evening hours. Vehicles lined up on both sides of the road as the bulls charged at each other with full force, refusing to back down. The scene quickly drew the attention of onlookers, with shopkeepers, pedestrians, and commuters gathering around to watch the fierce clash. Many even pulled out their phones to capture the intense battle.

Eyewitnesses said the fight began suddenly when the bulls appeared from opposite directions and confronted each other in the middle of the road. Within seconds, they were locking horns, pushing each other with tremendous strength, and blocking the entire stretch of road. Rickshaws, two-wheelers, and cars were left stranded, while drivers honked in vain.

“It was like watching a live wrestling match, only this time it was bulls instead of men,” said one amused commuter, though others expressed frustration at the traffic jam that followed.

The standoff continued for almost half an hour before local residents managed to intervene. With sticks, shouts, and claps, they carefully distracted the animals and guided them away from the main road. Once the bulls finally retreated, traffic flow resumed, though the chaos left many commuters delayed and irritated.

Such incidents are not uncommon in parts of Nagpur where stray cattle roam freely, but the intensity of this particular duel made it both dangerous and unforgettable. Authorities have urged citizens to stay cautious and avoid provoking such animals if encountered on the streets.

For the people stuck in traffic this evening, it was an unexpected mix of fear, delay, and sheer spectacle.