Video: Bad roads, ‘dead’ streetlights add woes to residents of MIHAN, MADC turns blind eye

Nagpur: In what could be termed as the height of apathetic attitude of Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC), the residents living under SEZ-MIHAN area are being deprived of basic facilities like good roads, footpath, streetlights. Despite a deluge of complaints given by the locals regarding the inconvenience and hazards they face, the concerned MADC authorities refuse to wake from their slumber.

Narrating the plight of residents on how the lethargic attitude of MADC continues of torment locals, Sudip Banerjee, a resident of Mahindra’s Bloomdale, informed Nagpur Today that, despite over 2,000 plus people living in the three housing societies, not to mention another couple of thousands set to move in SEZ-MIHAN area with new residential project under construction, the facilities here are getting from bad to worse.

“Not only the flyover connecting SEZ-MIHAN to Nagpur City, the roads connecting to prominent institutions like Indian Institute of Management (IIM), All India Institute of Medical Sciences and two schools DPS and DY Patil are riddled with potholes with just partial streetlights being functional. Condition of the footpath is another case of misery. Footpath here is broken, used for dumping garbage or covered with ash and dead roots. This has been attributed to several mishaps in the vicinity. The most horrifying thing is that the only way connecting to Khapri Metro Station has no street light,” Banerjee said.

Praveen Dahiya, another resident, discussed the problems faced by senior citizens, children and women in the area.

“After evening, senior citizens, women and kids can’t even walk alone on streets due to tormenting conditions here. With the only way connecting to Khapri Metro Station being covered with dark sans street lights, it’s not safe for women or senior citizens to travel alone. In fact we take/receive them from/to the station, if by any means if we’re busy, then we ask our neighbours to do the job for us,” said Dahiya.

Watch video here: