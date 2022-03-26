NMC signs pact with Hyderabad company for recycling C&D waste in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a significant development addressing the gap in safe disposal of solid waste management, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Friday has signed an agreement for recycling of construction and demolition (C&D) waste generated in the city.

The NMC signed a pact with M/s Hyderabad C&D Waste Pvt. Ltd operating under name of M/s Ramky Enviro Engineer Ltd for recycling of waste generated at construction sites as redevelopment of old properties is on rise. The company is also going to take care of other solid waste whose management and recycling was troubling NMC. The awarding of contract comes as a booster ahead of cleanliness survey under Swachh Bharat Sarvekshan wherein cities are ranked on basis of cleanliness.

On Friday, the agreement was signed with the company in presence of Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B. Shewta Banerjee, Executive Engineer, Public Health Engineering, NMC, signed the pact on behalf of civic body while Madhavi, Senior Assistant Manager, represented M/s Ramky. Deputy Engineer Rajesh Dufare, Manager of Ramky Enviro Engineer Ltd Mehboob Subhani Sheikh, Junior Engineer Prashant Waghmare, Advisor Messrs R Jagtap & Yadav on behalf of Associate were present during the signing ceremony.

NMC has provided 5 acres of land at Bhandewadi Dumping Yard for setting-up a processing unit for recycling the waste. Company managers during their visit to city inspected the land parcel. The company is tasked with processing about 200 tonnes of C&D waste per day. The civic body is aiming to make construction materials like sand, bricks, paver blocks, tiles some of which will be consumed by NMC itself and company also has option of selling it in market. The company will arrange for complete infrastructure to collect C&D waste from the city. The project will completely reduce C&D waste in roadsides, open spaces, residential areas in the city where it get dumped as it is of now use. The aim is to make Nagpur city smarter and cleaner.