Now, visit any Govt office without helmet, face penal action!

State Government makes it must for bikers to wear helmet while visiting any government office

Nagpur: In view of ever increasing fatalities in road accidents, the Maharashtra Government has made it mandatory for all bikers to wear helmets while visiting any government office across the State. The new rule also mandates all government employees visiting their respective offices to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers. Violators of this rule would attract penal action, according to a circular issued by the office of the State Transport Commissioner.

The circular of March 22 directed all the RTOs across the state to enforce the rule. The decision was taken against the backdrop of a rise in road accidents involving two-wheelers and a large number of fatalities. Sources pointed out that helmet is being made mandatory after a Supreme Court committee expressed concern over the rise in road accidents and deaths in Maharashtra in 2021.

The circular warned that necessary action will be initiated against the citizens, staff and officers found driving two-wheelers without helmets while coming to the government offices.