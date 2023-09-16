Video: Alleged police brutality comes to light in Kanhan, near Nagpur

Nagpur: In an alleged case of police brutality, a youth was reportedly thrashed by Kanhan Police here on Saturday.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, the victim’s brother, Jigar Kanojiya, informed that cops summoned him at Kanhan Police Station for a signature. However, they subjected him to inhuman torture. As a result, he suffered severe injuries and lost a significant amount of blood.

The victim’s brother has also alleged that one cop from Kanhan Police had taken Rs 10,000 from them earlier, and now others from the police station were also demanding Rs 50,000 from us. As we refused, they thrashed my brother, he said.

The police did not beat him, he himself broke his head on the window and this man is a druggist, making false allegations against the police – Additional SP Sandeep Pakhale

Watch Video Here:

