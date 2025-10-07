Video: Air Travel Gets Costlier This Diwali, Yet 80% Seats Already Booked

Nagpur: Flying home for Diwali is turning out to be an expensive affair this year as airfares have skyrocketed across major domestic routes. Despite fares nearly tripling on some sectors, around 80 percent of the seats have already been booked well ahead of the festive rush.

Typically, the airfare from Delhi to Nagpur ranges between ₹4,000 and ₹5,000. However, this Diwali, ticket prices have surged to as high as ₹13,000. For instance, IndiGo’s non-stop flight on October 18 is listed at ₹8,172, while Air India’s fare for the same day has touched ₹13,000. Even with these sharp hikes, most flights are nearing full capacity.

Passengers traveling to their hometowns for Diwali began booking weeks in advance, leading to an early surge in demand. Airlines have responded by increasing fares significantly. Although the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has advised carriers to maintain reasonable pricing, airfares on key routes remain high due to the overwhelming demand.

Popular domestic sectors such as Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru have seen the steepest hikes. On the Nagpur–Mumbai route, fares that usually range between ₹2,500 and ₹4,000 have jumped to ₹8,000. The Nagpur–Delhi route, normally priced at ₹4,000–₹6,000, is now between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000. Similarly, Nagpur–Pune and Nagpur–Hyderabad tickets that earlier cost ₹3,000–₹6,000 are now selling for ₹10,000–₹15,000, while Nagpur–Bengaluru fares have climbed from ₹5,000–₹7,000 to nearly ₹12,000.

According to travel industry experts, such seasonal fare spikes are common during the Diwali rush, as passengers prefer to secure seats early. Despite the soaring costs, occupancy levels remain high, underscoring the strong travel sentiment as people gear up to reunite with their families for the festival of lights.