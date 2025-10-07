Senior Citizens’ Guidance Vital for Nagpur’s Growth: Additional Commissioner

Nagpur: The contribution and guidance of senior citizens are vital for Nagpur’s growth and development, said Additional Commissioner Mrs. Vaishnavi B. while addressing a special program organized on the occasion of World Senior Citizens Day at Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Auditorium. She assured that the constructive suggestions given by senior citizens would be seriously considered and implemented by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

The event was jointly organized by the Senior Citizens Cell of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation and the Senior Citizens Council of Nagpur District. The program was inaugurated by lighting a traditional lamp by Mrs. Vaishnavi B. in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Ranjana Lade, Medical Health Officer Dr. Deepak Selokar, Assistant Commissioner Mr. Narendra Bawankar, Secretary and Coordinator of the Senior Citizens Cell Mr. Suresh Rewatkar, Former Member of the Maharashtra State Senior Citizens Advisory Committee Mr. Hukumchand Mishrikotkar, President of the Senior Citizens Council Mr. Manoharrao Kharche, Secretary of the Senior Citizens Foundation Dr. Raju Mishra, and Vidarbha Senior Citizens Federation President Mr. Prabhuji Deshpande.

The theme for this year’s Senior Citizens Day was “Empowering the Voices of Older Persons for an Inclusive Future.” Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Vaishnavi B. said that in Nagpur’s Amrit Mahotsav year, the NMC is undertaking several initiatives for the welfare of senior citizens. She added, “You have witnessed the evolution of Nagpur city and therefore have valuable insights on how the city should grow in the future. You can share your suggestions through the official NMC website. Your ideas are youthful and forward-looking, and the Corporation welcomes them wholeheartedly.”

Gold Rate 6 Oct 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,19,500 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,11,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,50,500/- Platinum ₹ 49,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

To express gratitude toward those who have contributed significantly to senior citizens’ welfare, Mrs. Vaishnavi B. felicitated several individuals with a Tulsi plant and the NMC’s honorary shawl. The felicitated members included Mr. Suresh Rewatkar, Mr. Hukumchand Mishrikotkar, Mr. Manoharrao Kharche, Dr. Raju Mishra, Mr. Prabhuji Deshpande, Mr. Avinash Telang, Mrs. Tulshidevi Gandhi, Mr. Madanmohan Daga, Mr. Namdeorao Phating, Adv. Ajay Ghare, and Mr. Deepak Shendekar.

Special Health Camp and Cultural Events

As part of NMC’s Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, a special health camp was organized by the Health Department for senior citizens. Participants also filled feedback forms to share their opinions and experiences.

After the felicitation ceremony, Mr. Ramesh Thorat’s troupe presented a street play depicting farmers’ lives, followed by “Baaki Shunya” — a stage play by the Sanjay Bhakre Foundation highlighting the challenges faced by senior citizens.

The program was compered by Public Relations Officer Mr. Manish Soni, and the vote of thanks was proposed by Mr. Suresh Rewatkar, Secretary of the Senior Citizens Cell.

