Flyover from Radisson to Manish Nagar Gets Final Approval with Design Corrections

Nagpur: In a major development bringing relief to commuters, the long-awaited flyover connecting Radisson Hotel to Manish Nagar has finally received final approval — along with crucial design and alignment corrections.

The project, initially pushed forward after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s directive in October 2024 to begin the tender process, aims to ease traffic congestion in the busy Airport and Manish Nagar areas.

During the technical evaluation phase, certain adjustments were recommended by the concerned authorities to improve design efficiency and safety. These corrections have now been incorporated, paving the way for administrative clearance.

Gold Rate 6 Oct 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,19,500 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,11,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,50,500/- Platinum ₹ 49,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Officials have confirmed that the total cost of the project has reached ₹124 crore. The elevated road will begin near Radisson Hotel and extend up to Manish Nagar, significantly decongesting the Airport T-point and improving connectivity between South Nagpur and nearby localities like Beltarodi, Besa, and Mhalgi Nagar.

With both technical and administrative approvals now in place, the tendering process is set to begin soon. Once completed, the new flyover will bring major relief to thousands of daily commuters who currently struggle with heavy traffic in the Airport-Manish Nagar corridor.