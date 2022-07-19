Video: Ailing man burns self in car in Nagpur, narrow escape for family

Advertisement

Nagpur: An Ailing man reportedly died while his family had narrow escape after the former, reportedly torched himself in a car in Khapri area here, on Tuesday. The shocking incident reported under Beltarodi Police Station.

According to police sources, the deceased was suffering from some disease and was under immense stress owing to same. Following which he took this drastic step.

Cops, in the meantime, have registered an offence and probing further.

