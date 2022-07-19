Body found floating in Ambazari Lake, Murder suspected

Advertisement

Nagpur: A body of a young man was found floating at Ambazari Lake on Tuesday. The deceased has not been identified yet. Cops are scanning missing complaints lodged in nearby Police Stations. Prima facie, cops suspect that the youth was killed and then his body was dumped in the lake.

According to police sources, some pedestrians spotted the body first, who alerted Ambazari cops. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the cops approached Ambazari Lake. Cops fished out the body, who had head injuries.

Advertisement

In the meantime, cops have registered an offence and probing further.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement