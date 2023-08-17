Video: After murder in MIDC, burnt male body found in Ajni, Nagpur

Nagpur: A sense of shock rippled through the Ajni area on Thursday morning when the charred remains of an unidentified man were found near the Rajeshree Nagar Dumping Yard. The police suspect foul play, suggesting that the victim may have been killed elsewhere before his body was set ablaze in an attempt to erase evidence.

As of the time of this report, the identity of the deceased remains a mystery. The police have taken swift action, launching a comprehensive investigation into the incident. They are diligently reviewing missing person complaints in hopes of uncovering crucial leads.

Advertisement

Notably, the month of August has witnessed a notable uptick in homicide cases. Just last night, a police informant met a tragic end in the MIDC area, falling victim to miscreants involved in an ongoing dispute that originated several months ago.

The surge in violent incidents has sparked concerns over the efficacy of the local police department. The gravity of the situation has prompted scrutiny and apprehension not only from the community but also from the state’s Home Minister and Union Minister.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement