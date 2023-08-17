Pilot dies of cardiac arrest at Nagpur Airport

Nagpur: An IndiGo pilot, who was scheduled to operate a flight from Nagpur to Pune, passed away after losing consciousness and collapsing at the boarding gate of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Subramanyam (40).

According to sources, Captain Manoj was preparing for a flight from Nagpur to Pune. While passing through the boarding gate, he suddenly fell unconscious and collapsed on the spot. Sources indicate that a sudden cardiac arrest, an unexpected loss of heart function, may have caused Captain Manoj’s demise. He was promptly rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital; however, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the Sonegaon Police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting further investigations.

IndiGo Airlines issued a press release in response to the incident: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our pilots in Nagpur earlier today. He fell ill at Nagpur airport and was promptly taken to the hospital, where he unfortunately passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones,” the statement reads.

