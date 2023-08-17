Most dams in Nagpur region have less water stock than last year

Nagpur: Absence of monsoon rains in the first half of August reduced the water storage in all major dams of Nagpur region as compared to previous year. Nagpur region had 75.20 percent water storage last year on this date, whereas this year so far the water storage in the region is 67.30 percent.

The total designed storage of all 16 major dams of Nagpur region is 4,302.42 Mcum whereas on August 14, the total live storage of these dams were 3,170.06 Mcum. Nagpur district, which has five major dams, has less water storage as compared to previous year.

Totaldoh dam, which is the major source of water for the district, has 79.11 per cent of water stock and last year it had 92.42 percent water. Today, the live water stock in Totladoh dam has 954.49 Mcum water out of 1166.93 Mcum of its designed storage. Similarly, Kamptee Khairi dam also provides water to Nagpur city and it has 93.80 percent water stock on Monday and last year it had 98.12 per cent of water stock.

Kamptee Khairi has 172.18 Mcum live storage till August 14 and the designed storage of this dam is 180.98 Mcum. Other dams like Khindsi, Nand and Wadgaon of Nagpur district also have less water storage as compared to previous year.

In Nagpur region, out of 16 major dams, only three dams including Gosikhurd, Dhapewada, and Bor have more water storage this year as compared to previous year. Gosikhurd dam is another major dam of Nagpur region after Totladoh, which has more water with 45.10 percent stock this year as compared to 27.33 per cent of last year.

The total designed storage of Gosikhurd dam is 1,146.08 Mcum and it has 739.74 Mcum water stock till Monday. Despite less water storage in Nagpur region than last year, the dams are capable of catering to the water demand of Nagpur region for the next 2 years even after less monsoon rains.

